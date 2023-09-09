ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.8 %

COP stock opened at $122.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.26 and a 200-day moving average of $106.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

