Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 17.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 148,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22,512 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.79.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $89.26 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day moving average of $93.56.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

