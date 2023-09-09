Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $123.65

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $123.65 and traded as high as $168.95. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $168.75, with a volume of 5,219,281 shares.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.96.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLY. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,864.2% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 157,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,295,000 after buying an additional 149,132 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

