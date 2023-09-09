ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNVVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.04) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 250 ($3.16) to GBX 260 ($3.28) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.78) to GBX 225 ($2.84) in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ConvaTec Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ConvaTec Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $281.00.

Shares of CNVVY stock opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

