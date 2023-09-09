CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Trading 100% Higher

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK – Get Free Report) traded up 100% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.15. 10,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

CooTek (Cayman) Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CooTek (Cayman)

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,444 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.93% of CooTek (Cayman) worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

