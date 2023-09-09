CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) CEO Joseph Todisco Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Todisco acquired 10,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,183.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CorMedix Stock Performance

Shares of CRMD opened at $3.70 on Friday. CorMedix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $202.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.85.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 68.87% and a negative net margin of 45,003.03%. Equities research analysts predict that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on CorMedix from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CorMedix from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CorMedix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorMedix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CorMedix during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CorMedix during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the second quarter worth $44,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorMedix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath and Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.