Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Trading Down 2.5%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 alerts:

Institutional Trading of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.