Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company.

NYSE OFC opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.38 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,854,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,739,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,858,000 after purchasing an additional 103,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,827,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,814,000 after purchasing an additional 37,978 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,747,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,153,000 after purchasing an additional 304,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,587,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,172,000 after purchasing an additional 48,143 shares in the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

