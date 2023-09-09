Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,295 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.3% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,698,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after purchasing an additional 535,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $551.19 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The company has a market cap of $244.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $548.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.06.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.63.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

