Crabel Capital Management LLC Buys 3,758 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.05. 875,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,169. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.