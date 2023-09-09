Crabel Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $863,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 45,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IGOV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,232. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.