Crabel Capital Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Crabel Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,720,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,678 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.77. 2,041,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,959. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.85 and its 200-day moving average is $93.30. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

