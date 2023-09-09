Crabel Capital Management LLC Has $454,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $84.28. 4,260,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,463,672. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $98.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average of $84.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

