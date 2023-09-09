Crabel Capital Management LLC Has $5.02 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $104.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,785,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,186. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.42.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.