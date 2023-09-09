Crabel Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $663,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $269,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.45. 1,899,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,737. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.57 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.19 and a 200 day moving average of $107.82.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

