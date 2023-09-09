Crabel Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 102.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at about $101,000.

Shares of BATS INDA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,517,132 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

