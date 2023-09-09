Crabel Capital Management LLC Sells 2,967 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Crabel Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 25,415 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,797,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.61. 5,631,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,037,548. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.02. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

