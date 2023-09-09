Crabel Capital Management LLC Sells 53,886 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Crabel Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,886 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after buying an additional 40,338 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after buying an additional 560,164 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.17. 7,780,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,349,232. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $21.22.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

