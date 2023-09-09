Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

BIV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.50. 1,031,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,721. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.33.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

