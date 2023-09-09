Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 37,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,000. Seagen accounts for about 3.4% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 18.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Seagen by 1,484.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Stock Performance

Seagen stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,417. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $210.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.78 and a 200 day moving average of $195.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. Research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,584,088.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,419.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

