Crabel Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Crabel Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,841,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,760 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,602,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $164,510,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $75.30. 1,543,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,453. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.83.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

