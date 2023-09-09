Craig Hallum Increases Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target to $112.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRNS. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Transcat from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.50.

Transcat Stock Performance

Shares of TRNS opened at $112.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.23 million, a PE ratio of 81.30 and a beta of 0.67. Transcat has a 1 year low of $65.60 and a 1 year high of $114.30.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.63 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transcat

In other Transcat news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,685 shares in the company, valued at $171,297.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 5,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $590,484.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,967.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $101,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,297.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,902 shares of company stock worth $1,124,099. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcat

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Transcat during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Transcat during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Transcat by 162.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading

