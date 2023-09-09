Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWMN opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $370.74 million, a PE ratio of 101.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.19). Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,702 shares in the company, valued at $32,781,006.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $214,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 454,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,014,540.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,781,006.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,725 shares of company stock worth $1,431,152. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. FMR LLC raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after purchasing an additional 930,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 1,377.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 569,302 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 247.9% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 187,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 133,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 442.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 128,545 shares during the period. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $3,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Articles

