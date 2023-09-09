Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Buys 1,614 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $13,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRX. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $1,608,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,279,471.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,653.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 3.1 %

RRX stock traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.45. 242,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.52. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $166.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.33.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

