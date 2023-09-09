Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Buys New Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 253,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,054,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.62% of EnerSys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 203.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 24,598 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 204,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,334,000 after acquiring an additional 36,234 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in EnerSys by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENS. CL King initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

EnerSys Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ENS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.66. 218,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,309. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $56.72 and a 1-year high of $113.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $908.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

About EnerSys

(Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.