Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Buys Shares of 341,995 Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 341,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,799,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Stewart Information Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 14.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 176.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,074,000 after acquiring an additional 418,922 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 57,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STC shares. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Stewart Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Insider Transactions at Stewart Information Services

In related news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,894.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,472. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $41,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,894.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of STC traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,925. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.83 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.