Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Cuts Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Woodward worth $16,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 32.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 11.1% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 697,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,379,000 after buying an additional 33,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WWD traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.51. 361,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,495. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.25. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $133.15.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $800.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.49 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total transaction of $522,764.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,390.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total transaction of $522,764.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,390.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.07 per share, with a total value of $49,902.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $222,499.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,079 shares of company stock worth $1,426,185 in the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

