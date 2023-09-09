Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Grows Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Morningstar worth $16,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Morningstar by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Morningstar by 9,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $88,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.63, for a total transaction of $700,448.49. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,396,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,082,574.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail S. Landis sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $88,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,418 shares of company stock worth $37,050,814 in the last 90 days. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,391. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $259.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.89.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $504.70 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 283.02%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

