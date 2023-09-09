Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Grows Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the quarter. Ciena comprises about 1.4% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.40% of Ciena worth $31,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 379.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,175 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,942,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 4,515.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,583,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,114,000 after acquiring an additional 945,727 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $88,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,780.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $88,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,780.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $177,311.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,092,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,269. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.22. 1,687,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,442. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.95. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $54.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

