Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Grows Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 159,394 shares during the period. Terreno Realty comprises about 1.5% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $34,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Terreno Realty

In related news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 395,988 shares in the company, valued at $23,600,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Get Our Latest Report on TRNO

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $60.82. 393,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.81. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 48.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.