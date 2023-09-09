Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $12.37 Million Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 690,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240,383 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $12,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 687.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 181,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $443.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $24.55.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

