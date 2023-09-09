Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $22.63 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 776,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 106,645 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $22,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.25. 254,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,007. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.85 million, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.95.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $349.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

In other news, CEO Gregory Levin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.