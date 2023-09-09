Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $37.73 Million Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,579 shares during the quarter. Ashland accounts for 1.7% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.68% of Ashland worth $37,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 403.3% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 545,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,998,000 after purchasing an additional 436,868 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the first quarter worth approximately $36,640,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 33.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,092,000 after purchasing an additional 259,926 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 229.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 355,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 247,651 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.75.

Ashland Price Performance

Ashland stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.82. The company had a trading volume of 257,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,666. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.32.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ashland had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Ashland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $680,723.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,392.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

