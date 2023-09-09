Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 394,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 31,383 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises about 1.4% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $30,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.42. 2,060,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1437 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

