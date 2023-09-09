Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Invests $18.56 Million in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 482,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $18,564,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.68% of Moelis & Company as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 605.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

NYSE MC traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.90. 414,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,028. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.49 and a beta of 1.48. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.72 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 452.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $68,143.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,180.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $268,559.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $68,143.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $344,180.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,593 shares of company stock worth $605,486 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

