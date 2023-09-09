Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Invests $27.46 Million in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 326,132 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,464,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.40% of Advanced Drainage Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,389,000 after acquiring an additional 278,780 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 26.4% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,542,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,639,000 after acquiring an additional 740,194 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,077.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,566,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,598,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,052,000 after buying an additional 482,233 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WMS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.59. The company had a trading volume of 630,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.68. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $141.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $944,684.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $944,684.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 3,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.52, for a total transaction of $447,009.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,082.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 486,274 shares of company stock worth $61,721,936 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

