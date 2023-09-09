Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Lowers Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,775 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Corteva worth $24,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 239.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $49.58. 2,997,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,145,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

