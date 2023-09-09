Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Lowers Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 84,889 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $19,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 88,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 847.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 29,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 26,044 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after buying an additional 186,368 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 0.1 %

Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,804. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -105.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $40.13.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $356.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is -488.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.