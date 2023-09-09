Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 1,870 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Burlington Stores comprises approximately 2.3% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $52,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3,860.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.79.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

