Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 197,067 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,415,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,067 shares during the period. ChampionX makes up approximately 3.0% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 1.22% of ChampionX worth $65,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,568,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 3,290.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,442,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,265 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,061,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,720,000 after buying an additional 932,624 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,008,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,003,000 after buying an additional 799,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 1,936,212.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 793,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,015,000 after buying an additional 793,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

ChampionX Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CHX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.80. 1,222,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,352. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.34.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 27.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $695,878.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 317,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,765,684.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $695,878.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 317,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,765,684.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 14,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $487,084.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,210,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,978 shares of company stock valued at $8,194,768 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.