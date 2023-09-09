Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 37,492 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,492 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.77% of Northwest Natural worth $13,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after buying an additional 104,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northwest Natural from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Northwest Natural Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE NWN traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 158,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,214. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $237.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.31%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

