Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 378,826 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378,826 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.68% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $21,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,978,000 after acquiring an additional 528,354 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 48,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 23,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 852,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,456,000 after acquiring an additional 140,585 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $342,689.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,672.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FIBK stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 517,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,739. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.87. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 66.90%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

