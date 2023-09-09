Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 7,007 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $17,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AMETEK stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,944. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.87 and a 52-week high of $164.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

