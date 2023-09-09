Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Trims Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 121,875 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.54% of Agilysys worth $11,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 2.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 51.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Agilysys by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.44. The stock had a trading volume of 81,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,705. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day moving average is $74.57. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.49 and a beta of 0.90. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $88.16.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $70,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,145.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $440,354.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $70,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,145.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,068 shares of company stock worth $881,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGYS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AGYS

About Agilysys

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.