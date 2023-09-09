Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) vs. Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Critical Contrast

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) and Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Crane NXT and Interroll’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane NXT 5.79% 21.39% 9.22% Interroll N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crane NXT and Interroll, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane NXT 0 1 2 0 2.67 Interroll 2 0 1 0 1.67

Earnings & Valuation

Crane NXT currently has a consensus target price of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.23%. Given Crane NXT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crane NXT is more favorable than Interroll.

This table compares Crane NXT and Interroll’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane NXT $3.37 billion 0.97 $401.10 million $2.32 24.74 Interroll N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crane NXT has higher revenue and earnings than Interroll.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of Crane NXT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of Interroll shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Crane NXT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crane NXT beats Interroll on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co. focuses on payment and merchandising technologies. It indents to offer electronic equipment and associated software leveraging extensive, and proprietary core capabilities, including payment verification and authentication, as well as automation solutions, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity enhancing software solutions. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Interroll

Interroll Holding AG provides material handling solutions. It also offers rollers and wheels, drives, controls, conveyors, power supplies, sorter, and carton flow related products. The company provides modular pallet platform, stacker crane, transfer car, pallet flow, and pallet mover related products. In addition, it offers sortation, commissioning, conveyance, and warehousing related services. It serves airports, fashion and Ecommerce, food and beverage, manufacturing logistics, storage and distribution, tire and automotive, and courier related sectors. Interroll Holding AG was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Sant'Antonino, Switzerland.

