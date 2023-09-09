Creditcoin Price Down 20.6% Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $42.92 million and $19.91 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003829 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000683 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005834 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 260,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, "The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap's DEX."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

