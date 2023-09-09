Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,482,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,729,900 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $10,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 35.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CPG opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.27. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $8.61.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $725.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.52 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.69%. On average, analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.73%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

