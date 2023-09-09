Cresta Advisors Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 320,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,974,000 after acquiring an additional 156,555 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,336,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.91. The company had a trading volume of 292,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day moving average is $76.39. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

