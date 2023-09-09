CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after buying an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after buying an additional 1,092,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after buying an additional 880,463 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after buying an additional 752,132 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.62. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.