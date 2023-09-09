Critical Review: Fujitsu (FJTSY) versus Its Competitors

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) is one of 400 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Fujitsu to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Fujitsu has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fujitsu’s peers have a beta of 2.28, suggesting that their average share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fujitsu and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fujitsu $27.49 billion $1.59 billion 16.42 Fujitsu Competitors $12.67 billion $1.32 billion 14.34

Profitability

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Fujitsu is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Fujitsu and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fujitsu 5.53% 11.68% 6.40% Fujitsu Competitors -16.40% 6.76% 1.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fujitsu and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fujitsu 1 1 0 0 1.50 Fujitsu Competitors 1474 4331 4364 47 2.29

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 1,353.69%. Given Fujitsu’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fujitsu has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Fujitsu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Fujitsu pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Fujitsu pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 33.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Fujitsu peers beat Fujitsu on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions. It also provides cyber security solutions, including cyber security consulting, managed security servies, and security operation and advanced threat centers; internet of things, artificial intelligence platform and solutions; and software products comprising FUJITSU Software Infrastructure Manager and FUJITSU Software ServerView Suite. Further, the company offers electronic components, such as semiconductor packages and batteries. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries; the public sectors; and services providers. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

